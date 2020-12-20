The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Debbie Dingell reveals 2020 jingle: ‘Let us zoom!’

“Let us zoom! Let us zoom! Let us zoom!”

Lots of Capitol Hill Christmas traditions are on pause this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but two that have prevailed are waiting until the very last minute for a government funding deal, and the annual Dingell holiday jingle.

Former Energy and Commerce Chairman John D. Dingell presented an annual holiday song, set to the tune of a popular Christmas carol, and his wife Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., has carried it on since she won the seat to replace him in the House.

For 2020, the jingle is set to “Let it Snow,” and it reflects the reality of the pandemic year, including the use of Zoom meetings. Dingell concludes, “Happy Holidays and good riddance to 2020!”

Here are the lyrics to the 2020 version of the jingle:

