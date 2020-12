Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 19:45 Hits: 1

We still don't know what to term the 'post-acute COVID syndrome,' or what causes persistent symptoms in some patients.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/530821-covid-19s-long-term-harms-what-we-dont-know-yet-could-hurt-us