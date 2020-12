Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 13:35 Hits: 4

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating allergic reactions to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that were reported in multiple states after it began to be administered this week.Peter Marks, director o...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/530966-fda-investigating-allergic-reactions-to-pfizer-vaccine-reported-in-multiple