The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Transition: A showdown over Fed powers stalls deal for COVID-19 aid

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4

In this special episode of the Political Theater podcast, we look at a dispute that is threatening the delicate coronavirus relief bill negotiations that are tied to a Friday midnight government funding deadline. The GOP wants to limit Federal Reserve lending programs that would tie the hands of Biden’s administration. Also, we examine what energy and environmental policy will look like as President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet comes into focus. CQ Roll Call’s Jim Saksa hosts.

Show Notes:

The post The Transition: A showdown over Fed powers stalls deal for COVID-19 aid appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/the-transition-a-showdown-over-fed-powers-stalls-deal-for-covid-19-aid/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version