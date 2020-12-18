The Transition: A showdown over Fed powers stalls deal for COVID-19 aid

Articles

In this special episode of the Political Theater podcast, we look at a dispute that is threatening the delicate coronavirus relief bill negotiations that are tied to a Friday midnight government funding deadline. The GOP wants to limit Federal Reserve lending programs that would tie the hands of Biden’s administration. Also, we examine what energy and environmental policy will look like as President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet comes into focus. CQ Roll Call’s Jim Saksa hosts.

