CQ Future: Working mothers

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s former policy planning director Anne-Marie Slaughter shocked the world when she quit her high-powered job and wrote an article for The Atlantic, “Why Women Still Can’t Have it All.” Fast forward eight years. One book later and the head of the think tank New America, Slaughter has done a lot of writing and thinking about working mothers. The pandemic has upended families and profoundly wounded working mothers. CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller sits down with Slaughter to discuss the future.

