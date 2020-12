Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 19:36 Hits: 5

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) has been selected to lead the Interior Department in President-elect Joe Biden's administration, making history as the first Native American tapped for a Cabinet position.Haaland, who has...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/529495-biden-names-haaland-as-interior-secretary