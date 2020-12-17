The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Guns and policy: A conversation with new member Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert won the race for Colorado’s 3rd District in the November election and is the first woman to represent the district.

The restaurant owner made headlines this summer when she defeated five-term incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, in the state’s June primary.

Watch the video for CQ Roll Call’s conversation with the gun rights advocate.

The post Guns and policy: A conversation with new member Lauren Boebert appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/17/guns-and-policy-a-conversation-with-new-member-lauren-boebert/

