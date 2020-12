Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 17:36 Hits: 6

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19, making him the fourth House member this week alone to reveal they contracted the virus.Rogers said that he's currently experiencing "mild symptoms" and has gone into...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530671-alabama-republican-tests-positive-for-covid-19