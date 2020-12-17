Congress prepares for weekend work as stimulus stalls

Articles

Negotiators on Capitol Hill and at the White House have still not wrapped up talks over a nearly $1 trillion coronavirus relief package ahead of a Friday deadline, as Republicans and Democrats spar over tens of billions of dollars in government spending.

Top congressional aides and White House officials say it’s possible they will need to pass another short-term spending measure to avoid a shutdown Friday night. A weekend session in Congress is becoming increasingly likely, and top aides are discussing a bill to keep the government funded until Sunday to allow for further talks and drafting of the rescue package.

Congressional leaders are optimistic about cutting a deal and ending the lame duck session within days, so there could be little room to maneuver without another short-term spending bill. But congressional leaders have not publicly announced a deal or legislative text even as they remain optimistic about the state of play.

"I'm hopeful, and I talked to the speaker this morning. She thinks we're making real progress,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on MSNBC Thursday morning. "Hopefully, we will get to an agreement today."

The House and Senate would both need to approve the year-end funding bill and the coronavirus package, and in the Senate any one member can delay passage. Even if a deal is reached Thursday, it could take a day to draft the legislation.

The coronavirus package will include a new round of roughly $600 stimulus checks, beefed up unemployment benefits of $300 a week, about $325 billion for small businesses and money for transportation, vaccine distribution and schools, according to lawmakers and aides. Leaders are hopeful it will be married with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill funding the government through September.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Wednesday Congress is “gonna get there," while Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited “progress” and said she hoped a short-term spending bill would not be necessary.

Republicans are currently pushing back against several key Democratic requests in the rescue package. Democratic negotiators — Sen. Chuck Schumer and Pelosi — are asking for as much as $90 billion for governors to spend on health-care related concerns, while Republicans are terming that an unnecessary slush fund. The GOP negotiators remain opposed to a $1 billion pot of money for FEMA to deal with Covid-related emergencies. That same pot of money passed the House easily earlier this year.



