The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

O Come, O Come, Coromnibus

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4

Sometimes you just have to break into song.

As Washington waited on a funding package that never seemed to come, musical outbursts were all the rage at the Capitol — and we’re not just talking about the sighs and groans coming from weary congressional aides. Sen. Lamar Alexanderbent over a lonely piano in the Russell Building last week, coaxing out some holiday music and sending it floating around the rotunda. And over on the House side, Rep. Debbie Dingell said the pandemic wouldn’t stop her from releasing her annual Dingell Jingle, which usually pairs biting lyrical satire with a traditional Christmas tune. 

In the meantime, as coronavirus aid / omnibus talks cycled through their many stages of hope and despair, inspiration struck us too, in the form of a composition so raw and cliché-ridden that it can only be called “O Come, O Come, Coromnibus.” Here’s the score, for all you carolers who want to follow along.

O Come, O Come, CoromnibusO Come, O Come, CoromnibusO Come, O Come, CoromnibusO Come, O Come, CoromnibusO Come, O Come, Coromnibus

The post O Come, O Come, Coromnibus appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/16/o-come-o-come-coromnibus/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version