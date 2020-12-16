Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Sometimes you just have to break into song.

As Washington waited on a funding package that never seemed to come, musical outbursts were all the rage at the Capitol — and we’re not just talking about the sighs and groans coming from weary congressional aides. Sen. Lamar Alexanderbent over a lonely piano in the Russell Building last week, coaxing out some holiday music and sending it floating around the rotunda. And over on the House side, Rep. Debbie Dingell said the pandemic wouldn’t stop her from releasing her annual Dingell Jingle, which usually pairs biting lyrical satire with a traditional Christmas tune.

In the meantime, as coronavirus aid / omnibus talks cycled through their many stages of hope and despair, inspiration struck us too, in the form of a composition so raw and cliché-ridden that it can only be called “O Come, O Come, Coromnibus.” Here’s the score, for all you carolers who want to follow along.

