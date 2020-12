Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 13:29 Hits: 4

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

As Indiana Sen. Mike Braun gets into a car Wednesday, the Senate side of the Capitol is reflected in its sideview mirror.

Snow from Winter Storm Gail began to fall in Washington as lawmakers remain in the capital working on legislation to fund the government ahead of a Friday deadline.

The post Photo of the day: Snow day appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/16/photo-of-the-day-snow-day/