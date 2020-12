Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Asian American lawmakers are focusing their lobbying efforts on President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Labor Department as they fight to ensure Asian American and Pacific Islanders are not shut out from a “secretary” role for the first time in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/530504-asian-lawmakers-set-sights-on-bidens-labor-secretary-pick