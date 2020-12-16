Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde got a bill passed into law before he even ran for Congress

Articles

Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde is returning to Capitol Hill, five years after he testified to the Ways and Means Committee about legislation to keep the IRS from raiding small business’ bank accounts. The bill was eventually was passed into law by the 116th Congress.

Now, Clyde is hoping to use that experience as a lawmaker.

“I decided if one man can make a difference as an individual, then maybe I can do even more as an actual elected representative,” Clyde said in an interview with CQ Roll Call.

See the video for more on the Republican’s path to Georgia’s 9th congressional seat.

