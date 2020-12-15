Articles

Jay Obernolte won the race for California’s 8th District in the November election.

President Donald Trump, as well as retiring Rep. Paul Cook, who vacated the seat, endorsed Obernolte.

Watch the video for CQ Roll Call’s conversation with the video game entrepreneur for more.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/15/video-games-and-partisanship-a-conversation-with-new-member-jay-obernolte/