The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Video games and partisanship: A conversation with new member Jay Obernolte

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Jay Obernolte won the race for California’s 8th District in the November election.

President Donald Trump, as well as retiring Rep. Paul Cook, who vacated the seat, endorsed Obernolte.

Watch the video for CQ Roll Call’s conversation with the video game entrepreneur for more.

Other profiles to watch:

The post Video games and partisanship: A conversation with new member Jay Obernolte appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/15/video-games-and-partisanship-a-conversation-with-new-member-jay-obernolte/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version