Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 22:44 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday announced an expansion of the House floor mask requirement which will now preclude lawmakers from removing them while speaking before the cameras during the pandemic.During a brief House pro forma session,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530369-pelosi-warns-lawmakers-theyll-be-barred-from-speaking-on-house-floor-without-a