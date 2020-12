Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 00:10 Hits: 3

Progressives stepped up their calls for the next coronavirus relief package to include ramped up unemployment insurance and direct payments to Americans as Congress looks to cobble together a package. In a letter to House and Senate leadership...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530391-progressives-ramp-up-calls-for-increased-unemployment-insurance-direct