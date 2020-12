Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 15:23 Hits: 4

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday, marking the first time he has directly acknowledged their victory."The Elect...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530242-mcconnell-congratulates-biden-on-white-house-win