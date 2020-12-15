The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Watch: McConnell congratulates “President-elect Joe Biden” on the Senate floor

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

After weeks of court challenges from President Donald Trump’s legal team, the Electoral College voted Monday to officially select Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who hadn’t acknowledged the results of the Nov. 3 election, took to the Senate floor Tuesday to congratulate Biden, his former Senate colleague.

The post Watch: McConnell congratulates “President-elect Joe Biden” on the Senate floor appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/15/watch-mcconnell-congratulates-president-elect-joe-biden-on-the-senate-floor/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version