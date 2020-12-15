Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 17:05 Hits: 11

Lawmakers are close to releasing the text of a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package to keep the government funded for the next year. But despite hope that COVID-19 relief might be a part of the spending package, key stumbling blocks still remain. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss the state of the spending package and what stumbling blocks lay ahead for a deal on COVID-19 relief.

Show Notes:

The post Will COVID-19 aid be included in the government spending package? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/will-covid-19-aid-be-included-in-the-government-spending-package/