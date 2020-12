Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 16:31 Hits: 6

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) on Tuesday introduced legislation that would overhaul the H-2B temporary guest worker visa program in an effort to prevent discrimination, elevate labor standards and give immigrant workers a path to citizenship.Castro,...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/labor/530256-house-democrat-introduces-bill-to-overhaul-temporary-guest-worker-visa