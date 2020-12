Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 18:55 Hits: 2

The Institute of War and Peace Studies found optimism for the country's peace process dropped to 57 percent, down from 86 percent among Afghans surveyed after talks began in September.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/lVf4BeGf-6U/