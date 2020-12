Articles

Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Hong Kong University professor Douglas Arner joins the Fintech Beat podcast to talk about the origins of Ant Financial, its regulatory shortcomings in the Chinese financial system, and when he expects to see an IPO.

