Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 20:41 Hits: 8

A top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee launched an effort Monday to beef up criminal penalties for threats against election officials, which have escalated dramatically as President Trump has pressed baseless voter fraud claims following...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/530149-top-judiciary-democrats-bill-would-criminalize-threats-to-election