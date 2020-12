Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 18:50 Hits: 1

A group of House Republicans is planning one last attempt to reverse the results of the election and keep President Trump in the White House by challenging the Electoral College vote tally as it is counted by Congre...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530023-trump-allies-in-congress-to-challenge-election-results-report