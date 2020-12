Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 20:10 Hits: 4

President Trump refused to rule out the possibility of skipping his successor's inauguration in January during an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News.Speaking with "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade, th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/530029-trump-on-attending-biden-inauguration-i-dont-want-to-talk-about-that