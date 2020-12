Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 15:22 Hits: 8

President Trump escalated his criticism of Attorney General William Barr on Saturday, calling him "a big disappointment" and raising the prospect of a high-profile shake-up in the waning days of his administration....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529943-trump-ramps-up-criticism-of-barr