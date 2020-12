Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 23:27 Hits: 1

The Senate voted Wednesday on two measures to block President Donald Trump’s plan to sell roughly $23 billion in weapons to the United Arab Emirates.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/nOymDrPp9Tk/