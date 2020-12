Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 18:31 Hits: 1

The strikes come days after the Pentagon unveiled plans to remove a “majority” of the 700 U.S. troops currently in Somalia from the country and relocate them.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/U_91Dh9BSII/