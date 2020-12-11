‘Idiot control,’ dental issues and a Pat Roberts face mask: Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Rep. Louie Gohmert lost a crown on his tooth in the middle of a news conference this week, but he wasn’t the only lawmaker with an attention-grabbing accessory. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer struggled to get Rep.-elect Jamaal Bowman heard on an iPad, and an aide to Sen. Pat Roberts wore a face mask adorned with the retiring senator’s face.

Meanwhile, Rep. Denver Riggleman reminded his colleagues he’s always down for bourbon and Bigfoot. See the video for our recap of hits and misses from the week in Washington.

