Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 19:22 Hits: 4

Asian American lawmakers on Friday called on President-elect Joe Biden to nominate an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) to fill one of the remaining “Secretary-level” slots as he puts the finishing touches on assembling his Cabinet.Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529850-asian-lawmakers-unacceptable-if-biden-doesnt-name-aapi-cabinet