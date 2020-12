Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 20:23 Hits: 4

The list of House Republicans formally challenging the presidential election results jumped on Friday, as 20 more lawmakers, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), endorsed the Texas lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud.A day...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529862-20-more-republicans-including-mccarthy-endorse-texas-challenge-to-biden