Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 02:44 Hits: 13

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, indicated the president's legal team will continue filing lawsuits to subvert the election results even after the Supreme Court shot down an effort to overturn the vote...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/529928-giuliani-says-trump-team-not-finished-after-supreme-court-defeat