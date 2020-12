Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 20:31 Hits: 19

Texas Rep. Chip Roy (R) on Thursday called his state's Supreme Court election lawsuit seeking to undermine the results in several states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden a “dangerous violation of federalism.” Roy made the comment...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529692-gop-lawmaker-texas-election-lawsuit-represents-a-dangerous-violation-of