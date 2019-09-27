Music Review - `Weathervane` by Rob Splatt Appelblatt (dmc)

Articles

It’s never too late to fulfill one’s dreams. Just ask Rob Appelblatt. The New Yorker, better known as “Splat” to his friends, is an example of what happens when you pursue your passions. And, if you are willing, life after 50 can deliver you down new and exciting roads. The guitar became Appelblatt’s friend and constant companion much later in life. He learned to play the instrument after college; from that moment on, music was something he wanted to pursue, but his day job took precedence. After selling his business, he felt a void. Lucky for listeners, Appelblatt filled this hole with music and started writing original songs. After attending Steve Earle’s weeklong songwriting workshop (Camp Copperhead) in 2017, he was further inspired to turn his dreams into a reality. Weathervane, a collection of 10 of these creative outbursts, is the result of this retreat and is a fine debut.

Recorded in Nashville, the disc mixes country, blues, folk, and rock all backed by some talented session musicians. Catchy melodies carry these tunes. A couple of highlights include “Caroline,” which chugs and rattles along like a freight train and “Thunder Mountain” — a storied song about a war veteran who once raced cars and “kept the white walls clean.” The title cut, “Weathervane,” tells the tale of a musician living life in tandem with the whimsical nature of the wind. He’s got plenty of stories and experiences from a life on the road to share, but there is something missing for which he still longs. A weathervane shows one the direction of the wind. And, just like that architectural adornment, it’s uncertain which path Splat will take you down next with his songs. What is known is it will be a pleasurable journey.

