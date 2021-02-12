Music Review - Sins and Plagues- Mark Jungers (dm)

The United States finds itself deeply emmeshed in “sins and plagues,” helping the aptly titled record from singer/songwriter Mark Jungers arrive like a psychospiritual postcard. The Americana artist leads his deft band through a strong collection of eleven songs, featuring music ranging from swampy blues to hillside country.

Acting simultaneously as a soundtrack and serenade of rural America, “Sins & Plagues” explores the frustrations, joys, and dramatic swings of experience in the bucolic precincts of a diverse nation. From tornados and floods to friendly neighbors and old dreams that die hard, Jungers gives an honest account the American, provincial, and ultimately, human struggle.

The downhome blues of “Only Avenue” eventually makes way for the country whimsy of “The Guy Down the Street.” Jungers’ harmonica is particularly effective, offering both the sound of authenticity and enjoyable musical ornamentation. A cover of “Dead Soldiers” closes the record with a moving tribute to the sacrifices that many nameless Americans have made, even as their stories often fall into the background of our ongoing national chronicle.

“Sins & Plagues” makes for fine accompaniment of America’s current troubles, but given the imperishability of the stories that Jungers tells through song, it will maintain its relevance for many years to come.