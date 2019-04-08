Music Review - 'Dream Girl' Juliet Simmons Dinallo (dm)

Articles

Juliet Simmons Dinallo - Dream Girl



I had the good luck of listening to Dream Girl, country singer/songwriter Juliet Simmons Dinallo’s new record, on a Sunday morning. The delightful company on an easy weekend morning, Dinallo’s voice is sweet, effectual, and able to instantly elevate the mood of the room. Her harmony vocals with Amber Casares and Anita Sunhanin imbue all of the songs on Dream Girl with a tender touch, massaging the ears and heart into a state of gratitude and tranquility.

Dinallo’s lyrics occasionally explore heavy topics. “Fly,” her song for the Sandy Hook victims,” is a moving tribute, and her tour of the familiar country territory, such as heartbreak and despair, compliment the capable playing of her Nashville band. Dinallo’s accompanying musicians also serve her well as they play traditional country with light, pop accessories. Underneath the flawless harmonies, the combination places Dream Girl firmly in a feel-good category of music. The ballads have a striking beauty, and the up-tempo material immediately entices the feet to shuffle.

Dedicated to Dinallo’s daughter, the record is a healthy dose of joy and optimism for children of all ages; both those just beginning to form their dreams and those already working on their completion

