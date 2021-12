Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 17:14 Hits: 5

Rising costs due to inflation have become a top concern among Americans, a new Monmouth University poll found. The poll found that 15 percent of respondents currently see everyday bills such as groceries as the top concern in the country, while...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/584899-rising-costs-top-concern-for-americans-poll