Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 17:43 Hits: 5

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that U.S. job openings reached an all-time high of 11 million in October.The number was 3.6 million above the number of job searchers that month and marked an increase of more than 4 percent in terms of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/584903-job-openings-jumped-to-over-11-million-in-october