An Intersectional Approach to Studying Burnout in Local Government

Source: Cynthia Wilkes, Thai Le and William Resh, Academy of Management Annual Meeting Proceedings, July 26, 2021

From the abstract:

This paper empirically examines the simultaneous influence of multiple dimensions of individual identity on employee burnout. We advance a better understanding of disparities in individual well-being outcomes for public servants. Using conservation of resource (COR) theory and applied intersectionality, we deconstruct burnout to look at differential vulnerability to emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and loss of personal accomplishment for individuals at the intersection of gender, racial, and generational identities. Using survey data from a sample of over 6,000 local government employees across two neighboring large cities in California, we estimate the impact of intersectional identities on different dimensions of burnout. Our results show that younger generations of women of color are particularly vulnerable to burnout, but the experience of burnout is not uniform across groups, with each dimension of burnout revealing different vulnerable groups. These findings highlight the importance of deconstructing burnout into its discrete dimensions to better understand the experience of different socio-demographic groups of employees and develop culturally competent strategies to better support an increasingly diverse public workforce.

