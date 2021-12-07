Contributions to Low Morale, Part 1: Review of Existing Literature on Librarian and Library Staff Morale

Articles

Source: Emily C. Weyant, Journal of Library Administration, Volume 61, Issue 7, 2021

Significant research has been done on morale within libraries, focusing on librarians as teachers, administrators, staff, and faculty members. This review is the first in a series of two with the intention to provide perspective on contributors to low morale in librarians and library staff. The second part of this review will be forthcoming and will discuss ways to improve morale in these populations.

…While some supervisors harbor biases that negatively impact employees, others lack awareness of library practices. When librarians are supervised by managers without library experience, librarian/library staff morale may suffer as their purpose and positions may not be understood or appreciated by their supervisors…. Societal understanding of and attitude toward those with disabilities can also impact morale within libraries for relevant employees. Oud notes a general lack of understanding of disabilities in the workplace. She states that disabilities are frequently viewed as an individual’s problem that should be addressed only on an individual level. Therefore, organizations may not fully examine their processes, assumptions, and way of making decisions as they relate to all employees, including ones with disabilities. ….

