Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 12:01 Hits: 17

Pressure is mounting on World Trade Organization (WTO) members to make a deal on an intellectual property waiver for the COVID-19 vaccines after it postponed its Ministerial Conference due to the emergence of the omicron variant. India, South...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/584309-wto-faces-renewed-scrutiny-amid-omicron-threat