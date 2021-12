Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 13:12 Hits: 4

Nearly half of Americans in a new Gallup poll reported that recent price increases are causing their family some degree of financial hardship, with 10 percent describing the hardship as severe.Overall, 45 percent of respondents said that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/583959-nearly-half-of-americans-experiencing-financial-hardship-due-to