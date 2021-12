Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 00:53 Hits: 9

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the omicron coronavirus variant “could cause significant problems” for the global economy."Hopefully it's not something that's going to slow economic growth significantly," Yellen said at the Reuters Next...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/584153-yellen-omicron-could-cause-significant-problems-for-global-economy