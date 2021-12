Articles

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said they underestimated how quickly the U.S. economy would rebound from the COVID-19 recession and strain supply chains.During a Wednesday hearing before the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/583879-powell-yellen-say-they-underestimated-inflation-and-supply-snarls