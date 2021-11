Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 17:10 Hits: 6

The Treasury Department is planning to shift federal rental aid from some jurisdictions with unused funds as other areas stare down to areas staring down a backlog of requests.The department said on Monday that the office has begun a process to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/583377-treasury-redirecting-rental-assistance-funds-to-address-backlogs