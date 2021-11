Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 20:11 Hits: 3

President Biden said Monday he renominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to preserve the “stability and independence” of the central bank as the U.S. faces challenges on the road to a full economic recovery.Biden announced Monday he would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/582677-biden-taps-powell-brainard-to-lead-fed-with-sound-judgement-and-proven-courage