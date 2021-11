Articles

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) delayed quick passage of Democrats' social spending and climate package late Thursday night by holding the floor for more than 8 1/2 hours in a record-breaking filibuster-style speech.Three members of...

