Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 17:53 Hits: 3

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) says it will be publishing its full cost estimate of President Biden’s sweeping social spending plan later on Thursday.So far, the nonpartisan budget scorekeeper has published estimates for 11 of the 13...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/582177-cbo-to-release-full-estimate-of-biden-spending-plan-thursday