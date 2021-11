Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 01:57 Hits: 2

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said the U.S. needs to expand non-college career pathways, suggesting trade programs, education reform and on-the-job training to address the labor shortage. Despite a better-than-expected jobs report...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/581077-lawmakers-push-blue-collar-pathways-to-address-labor-shortage