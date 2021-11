Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 21:30 Hits: 1

House and Senate Democrats on Wednesday floated proposals on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction that take different approaches amid efforts by the lawmakers to finalize their social spending package.Both proposals stop short of fully repealing...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/domestic-taxes/579949-house-senate-democrats-offer-different-approaches-on-salt